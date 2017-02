This Is How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating Valentine's Day

Love is in the air! The hottest (and sweetest) stars are celebrating Valentine's Day in style, one Instagram post at a time. From shout-outs to loved ones to hardcore food porn, Hollywood knows how to rock the holiday.

Scroll down below to see how your favorite celebrities are acknowledging the day of love.

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Valentine’s Day Mantra Is Just What You Need Today

VIDEO: Male Models Read Romantic Poetry



Nina Dobrev

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQgZh9RAoxQ/?taken-by=nina Sending 💋's. Happy Valentines Day. #❤ A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:57pm PST

Ciara

Shiri Appleby

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQgVoUcB-E-/?taken-by=shiriappleby&hl=en Ain't no one I love more ❤️#happyvalentinesday A post shared by Shiri Appleby (@shiriappleby) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

Karlie Kloss

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQgVpAAl0da/?taken-by=karliekloss&hl=en Be mine? ❤️ @express #expresslife A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

Ariana Grande

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQgUl6PFrb3/?taken-by=arianagrande&hl=en ♡✉️💘🎹 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:14pm PST

Neil Patrick Harris

Salma Hayek Pinault

Gal Gadot

Emma Roberts

Mariska Hargitay

Ariel Winter

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQgW_VrAwHX/?taken-by=arielwinter&hl=en Happy Valentine's Day ❤ #valentines A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

Julianne Hough

Gwyneth Paltrow

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQgH7gElVO9/?taken-by=gwynethpaltrow Happy Valentine's Day everyone! #love A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:23am PST

Reese Witherspoon

Lucy Hale

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQf5_1ugerV/?taken-by=lucyhale Happy valentines Day ❤❤❤ A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:21am PST

Rachel Zoe

Eva Amurri Martino

Doutzen Kroes

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQgAU_LjsKy/?taken-by=doutzen Love of my life @sunneryjames ❤ #happyvalentinesday A post shared by Doutzen Kroes (@doutzen) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:17am PST

Kat Dennings

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQf_y3SAfX2/?taken-by=katdenningsss Happy Valentine's Day A post shared by Kat Dennings (@katdenningsss) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:12am PST

Audrina Patridge

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQgDx8CAjVS/?taken-by=audrinapatridge Happy Valentine's Day!!!🌹💋 A post shared by Audrina Patridge (@audrinapatridge) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:47am PST

Brie Larson

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQgFvKxlR0o/?taken-by=brielarson My Valentine ❤️ I love you @alexandergreenwald A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:04am PST

Sofia Vergara

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQgD6S1Ap_s/?taken-by=sofiavergara Happy V day !!! 🌹🍫🍷@joemanganiello Te Amo❤❤❤❤❤❤ A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:48am PST

Kim Kardashian West

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQgFycXFUzI/?taken-by=kimkardashian Happy Valentine's Day A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:04am PST

Jeremy Renner

Gina Rodriguez

Tom Brady

Gwen Stefani

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQfyuAcjpsb/ #happyvalentinesday gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:18am PST

Olivia Wilde

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQf1GNCDfvB/?taken-by=oliviawilde #❤ A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:38am PST

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQf1ZLNjO1p/?taken-by=oliviawilde #❤ A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:41am PST

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQf1j8XDac9/?taken-by=oliviawilde #❤ #giantbabyhand 😂 A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:43am PST

Victoria Beckham



https://www.instagram.com/p/BQf590fgySC/?taken-by=victoriabeckham My little Valentine x VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:21am PST

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQf2kaeg8GT/?taken-by=victoriabeckham From my little Valentine 💕💞💘🙏🏻 X VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:51am PST

Anna Camp

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQfyB1AgW5r/?taken-by=therealannacamp Thanku my sweet ❤️ A post shared by Anna Camp (@therealannacamp) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:12am PST

Lily Collins

Lauren Bush Lauren

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQf2nEsBUqL/?taken-by=laurenblauren Happy 💙 Day you and your sweethearts! 😊✨🌈💥🍭 A post shared by Lauren Bush Lauren (@laurenblauren) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:52am PST

Haylie Duff

Bar Refaeli

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQf24TMA_91/?taken-by=barrefaeli KISS 💕 happy Valentines 💕 A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:54am PST

Tyra Banks

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQgE7ZFFnBZ/?taken-by=tyrabanks 💛 A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:57am PST

Katy Perry

Paul McCartney

Kourtney Kardashian

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQfz6dzFD0Z/?taken-by=kourtneykardash 💘 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:28am PST

Liv Tyler

Kelly Rowland



Diane Kruger

Catherine Zeta Jones

Jessie James Decker



Kevin Hart

Cindy Crawford



Robin Wright



Molly Sims

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQe_NmFAr9H/?taken-by=mollybsims ❤My 1st Valentine #tradition A post shared by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on Feb 13, 2017 at 11:48pm PST

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQe_Ph5AMHr/?taken-by=mollybsims ❤My 2nd Valentine A post shared by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on Feb 13, 2017 at 11:48pm PST

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQe_S0IAUGI/?taken-by=mollybsims ❤My 3rd Valentine A post shared by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on Feb 13, 2017 at 11:48pm PST

Emilia Clarke

Blake Lively

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQeoP-JgXBO/?taken-by=blakelively ♥️Happy Gal🚺-entines Day ❤ A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

Oprah

Miley Cyrus

Michelle Obama