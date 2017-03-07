Meet Your New Candy Crush: Limited-Edition All Pink Starbursts

The folks at Starburst have heard you loud and clear. Starting in April, the candy maker will roll out limited-edition All Pink packages filled with only pink, strawberry-flavored Starbursts.

“While everyone has a favorite flavor or color of Starburst, pink has always risen to the top for our fans,” Matt Montei, the senior director of confections at Wrigley told InStyle. “From memes about relationships to sharing photos of excitement when getting a pink Starburst, over half of all references to Starburst on social media are about pink Starburst. So we knew it was time to give our fans more pink Starburst than ever before.”

The pink fruit chews will only be available for a limited time at select stores nationwide (Walmart, Walgreens, Target, Kroger, Meijer, H-E-B, and Amazon), with prices ranging from $1 for a single pack to $8 for an extra-large unit.

Courtesy of Starburst

RELATED: Ben & Jerry’s Just Made Ice Cream for Breakfast a Thing

And there you have it. Today's lesson? Ask and ye shall receive!