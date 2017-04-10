You Can Now Get Starbucks's Pink Drink All Year Round

Starbucks's secret Pink Drink racked up a cult following last spring as stylish shots of the colorful concoction filled up Instagram feeds ... and now it's back for good.

While it was only a seasonal drink at the time, the coffee-slinging company announced Monday that the Pink Drink was officially added to Starbucks year-round beverage menu, making it no longer just a mythical beverage that sent fans scouring the Internet for recipes to recreate it.

"We're thrilled that the beloved Pink Drink is joining the Starbucks menu, just in time for the warmer spring months," Starbucks vice president of U.S. retail beverages, Vivienne Long, said in a statement. "This delicious and refreshing drink is a celebration of our customers' and baristas' creativity and is just one of the 170,000 ways we craft beverages to meet each person's unique taste preferences."

The drink is whipped up with Strawberry Acai Refreshers, featuring accents of passion fruit and acai, along with coconut milk and a scoop of strawberries on top. Along with the re-launch, photos are starting to flood social media again with the tag #pinkdrink.