Starbucks's Mermaid Frappuccino Is About to Take Over Your Insta' Feed

May 1, 2017 @ 5:30 PM
by: Isabel Jones

Yep, there’s a new and vibrantly colored Frappuccino on the market, and you might actually want to drink this one.

Starbucks’ grande Mermaid Frappuccino is a Vanilla Bean frapp with three scoops of blackberry syrup, eight pumps of white mocha, three pumps of toasted coconut, and three scoops of matcha powder—aka a Pokémon Go Frappuccino without the raspberry syrup (more on that later).

In honor of the wildly photogenic frapp, we took a look back at the coffee chain’s most memorable (and outrageous!) drinks.

Scroll down for a lifetime of memories (and maybe a tiny bit of nausea).

The Cherry Blossom Frappuccino

This mild-mannered beverage is made from a blend of strawberries and cream, white chocolate sauce and matcha drizzle, and whipped cream topped with matcha powder. Sounds pretty delightful, tbh.

The Oprah Chai

Yes, Starbucks once offered an Oprah-themed drink, because OPRAH.

The Cotton Candy Frappuccino

The name brings back some less than pleasant memories of trips to the county fair, but the ingredients actually sound kind of good—it's just a Vanilla Bean frapp with raspberry sauce. Yum!

The Baby Vomit Latte

We kid you not. The Baby Vomit Latte contains 17 different ingredients—order if you dare.

The Ariana Grande Frappuccino

The Ariana Grande is a Cotton Candy frapp (vanila bean + raspberry syrup) with the addition of mocha syrup, mocha chips, whipped cream, and caramel drizzle.

The Pokémon Go Frappuccino

No cultural phenomenon should pass without a frappuccino in its name! The Pokémon Go frapp has a vanilla bean base mixed with berry syrup.

The Unicorn Frappuccino

This magical beverage is a blend of Starbucks's Crème Frappuccino Syrup, vanilla syrup, mango syrup, classic syrup, white chocolate mocha sauce, 59 GRAMS OF SUGAR, and food coloring galore.

The Dragon Frappuccino

From what we can tell, this elusive frapp has a green tea base blended with berry syrup.

