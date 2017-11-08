Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Holiday Drinks This Week

If this year’s Starbucks holiday cups made you love the coffee chain even more, prepare to freak out.

As part of the brand’s Give Good campaign, you can pop into select Starbucks locations this week and score a free holiday drink for a loved one the second you purchase one for yourself. It’s a super cute version of buy-one-get-one-free, which means if you haven’t had your sugary warm Tall, Grande, or Venti fix, now’s your time.

Courtesy of Starbucks

The offerings include the Chestnut Praline Latte, Caramel Brulée Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White, and the Teavana Joy Brewed Tea. Essentially, the event has been designed to encourage you and friends to ring in the spirit of the season and give back to others.

And honestly, what’s better than a late afternoon Peppermint Mocha? Gwen Stefani lent her voice to “You Made It Feel Like Christmas,” a jam used in a promotional video that’ll definitely make you hope it snows this Christmas.

Watch the video above and get your BOGO holiday drink from Nov. 9 to 13 between 2 and 5 p.m.