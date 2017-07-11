Starbucks Is Now Serving Steak and Eggs 

Protein alert! Starbucks just announced the details on its new summer menu. And, ladies and gentlemen, we have a new spot for steak and eggs.

Among the mega roaster's new items: a tomatillo wrap stuffed with seared steak, cage-free scrambled eggs, and caramelized onions. That sounds so much better than what we typically throw into the microwave on a Tuesday morning—you?

Courtesy Starbucks

Other new, protein-packed eats include chicken and quinoa bowls and vegan lentils and veggies served over brown rice. Starbucks, you're getting so earthy!

RELATED: Starbucks's Unicorn Frappucino Goes Extinct in Five Days

Of course, there are some new drinks to sip on too. Starting today, your mornings can get a little more coconut-y with the Iced Carasca Coconutmilk latte. The latte in itself has a little sweetness. But, you want to up the ante a bit, try the Iced Coconut Milk Mocha Macchiato.

The dessert-like drink mixes espresso and chilled coconut milk with white-chocolate-mocha sauce; the barista will go ahead and drizzle some caramel over all that goodness.

Courtesy Starbucks

But listen, if you're not dealing with a raging sweet tooth, you still have options. On the lighter side, Teavana's new Shaken Tea Infusions come in three new flavors.

Courtesy Starbucks

Now, how to decide between pineapple black tea, iced strawberry green tea, and peach citrus tea?