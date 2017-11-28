It's officially the holiday season, and you know what that means: Red cups have arrived at Starbucks. At the start of November, the coffee company debuted its official holiday cup, and now they've launched another seasonal offering that'll keep your drinks toasty and look great in your #GiveGood 'grams.

Unlike the first holiday cup, which is white and has a design on it, the new one is all red with a white heart in the center. Starbucks hopes that the heart "encourages customers to recognize those who fill their heart and embody goodness this holiday season by writing that person’s name in the heart of the cup," the brand said in a press release. "Customers can then share their dedicated cup on social media with the hashtag #GiveGood."

The new cups will arrive in stores around the world starting tomorrow, November 28. So get thee to a Starbucks, order a peppermint mocha, and then dedicate your steaming cup of joe to your favorite person. Be sure to use the hashtag #GiveGood!