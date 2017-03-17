Star-Studded: Best Parties This Week 

To put it plainly, New York has been freezing. Winter Storm Stella left us pining for one (just one, please?) ray of sunshine, but your favorite celebrities have shown zero signs of struggling to stay warm.

In fact, the black carpet at the 2017 Whitney Biennial proved that for true fashion girls, the look stands far above practicality. St. Vincent, Zoë Kravitz, and Zosia Mamet all headed out for a night at the museum in classically modern chic looks that not only complemented each other, but also managed to win fashion.

For the fitness set, the weather wasn’t a thing, either. Tracy Anderson raised a glass (of water, we presume) to her new Upper East Side studio and joined Lena Dunham and director-writer-producer Jenni Konner. The women behind Girls weren’t interested in dressing to the nines, though. Instead, they hit the petal to the Anderson-fueled meal and whipped out their best workout gear for a sweat session we wish we had been in on.

RELATED: You Can Now Buy a Piece of Sonia Rykiel History

Our lucky friends in L.A. celebrated the fact that it’s always 77 and sunny in Tinseltown. Christina Milian entered the A$AP Rocky and Guess club in WeHo, while Caroline Vreeland and model Shaun Ross stepped inside the Chateau Marmont to fête Italian designer Marcelo Burlon. Yep, they were warm, and yep, we’re jealous.

RELATED: All the Celebrity Looks from the Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood Dinner

Scroll down for the best parties of the week.