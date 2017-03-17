Star-Studded: Best Parties This Week 

To put it plainly, New York has been freezing. Winter Storm Stella left us pining for one (just one, please?) ray of sunshine, but your favorite celebrities have shown zero signs of struggling to stay warm.
In fact, the black carpet at the 2017 Whitney Biennial proved that for true fashion girls, the look stands far above practicality. St. Vincent, Zoë Kravitz, and Zosia Mamet all headed out for a night at the museum in classically modern chic looks that not only complemented each other, but also managed to win fashion.
For the fitness set, the weather wasn’t a thing, either. Tracy Anderson raised a glass (of water, we presume) to her new Upper East Side studio and joined Lena Dunham and director-writer-producer Jenni Konner. The women behind Girls weren’t interested in dressing to the nines, though. Instead, they hit the petal to the Anderson-fueled meal and whipped out their best workout gear for a sweat session we wish we had been in on.
Our lucky friends in L.A. celebrated the fact that it’s always 77 and sunny in Tinseltown. Christina Milian entered the A$AP Rocky and Guess club in WeHo, while Caroline Vreeland and model Shaun Ross stepped inside the Chateau Marmont to fête Italian designer Marcelo Burlon. Yep, they were warm, and yep, we’re jealous.
Scroll down for the best parties of the week.
-
1. Zoë Kravitz
at the 2017 Whitney Biennial.
-
2. Zosia Mamet
at the 2017 Whitney Biennial.
-
3. Petra Collins and Tavi Gevinson
at the 2017 Whitney Biennial.
-
4. Julianne Moore
at the 2017 Whitney Biennial.
-
5. Laura Brown, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Yola Jimenez, Gina Correll Aglietti, Lykke Li, Mamie Gummer, and Uzo Adubaat Yola Mezcal's ACLU benefit dinner.
-
6. Mamie Gummer and Uzo Aduba
at Yola Mezcal's ACLU benefit dinner.
-
7. Carolina Herrera
at The Frick Young Fellows Ball 2017.
-
8. Nicky Hilton
at The Frick Young Fellows Ball 2017.
-
9. Elizabeth Kurpis
at The Frick Young Fellows Ball 2017.
-
10. Dakota Johnson and Kate Young
at the Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood dinner.
-
11. Dakota Johnson, Jamie Mizrahi, and Nicole Richie
at the Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood dinner.
-
12. Jenni Konner, Tracy Anderson, and Lena Dunham
at Anderson's Upper East Side studio opening celebration.
-
13. Tracy Anderson and Hilary Rhoda
at Anderson's Upper East Side studio opening celebration.
-
14. Nicky Hilton
at Art Production Fund's event in honor of Miuccia Prada.
-
15. Caroline Vreeland
at a dinner celebrating desiger Marcelo Burlon.
-
16. Marcelo Burlon, Caroline Vreeland, and Shaun Ross
at a dinner celebrating desiger Marcelo Burlon.
-
17. Christina Milian and Nicole Williams
at the A$AP Rocky and GUESS club.