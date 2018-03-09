Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week

Paris Fashion Week finally wrapped up this week, and Elle Fanning was at the center of it all.
Not only did the 19-year-old actress open Miu Miu’s fall 2018 show—and looked badass while doing it—but she also stayed up late to celebrate the fashion house’s latest collection with guests like Marc Jacobs, Rowan Blanchard, and Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie. Also in the City of Love, Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing hung out with Anward Hadid, Nicola Peltz, Justine Skye, and #BalmainArmy revelers for the brand’s post-show celebration.
Back in Tinseltown, the Oscars were on the tip of everyone’s tongue. Of course, there were epic pre-parties and even better after-parties in between. A highlight? Chanel and Charles Finch’s celebration, which brought out friends of Karl Lagerfeld like Kristen Stewart and Margot Robbie. Speaking of Mr. Lagerfeld, the designer was on hand for the LVMH Prize 2018 cocktail reception, where Bella Hadid showed up in a sexy-meets-business Dior dress.
Disneyland got a shout out as well thanks to Opening Ceremony, who presented a spring 2018 runway devoted to the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse, who by the way hung out with Chance the Rapper.
Scroll down for the best parties of the week.
1. Gwendoline Christieat the Miu Miu after-party.
2. Rowan Blanchardat the Miu Miu after-party.
3. Anwar Hadid and Nicola Peltzat the Balmain after-show party.
4. Olivier Rousteingat the Balmain after-party.
5. Georgia May Jaggerat the Balmain after-show party.
6. Justine Skyeat the Balmain after-party.
7. Bella Hadidat the LVMH PRIZE 2018 cocktail reception.
8. Karl Lagerfeldat the LVMH PRIZE 2018 cocktail reception.
9. Kristen Stewartat the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscars party.
10. Yara Shahidiat the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscars party.
11. Margot Robbieat the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscars party.
12. Janelle Monaéat the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscars party.
13. Anja Rubikat the Byredo x Off-White presentation.
14. Virgil Abloh and Ben Gorhamat the Byredo x Off-White presentation.
15. Georgia Fowlerat the Aquazzura Paris Fashion Week disco party.
16. Caroline Vreeland and Dev Windsorat the Aquazzura Paris Fashion Week disco party.
17. Jasmine Sandersat the Aquazzura Paris Fashion Week disco party.
18. Humberto Leon, Laverne Cox, and Carol Limat Opening Ceremony's Disneyland fashion show in celebration of Mickey's 90th anniversary.
19. Mickey Mouse and Chance the Rapperat Opening Ceremony's Disneyland fashion show in celebration of Mickey's 90th anniversary.
20. Olivia Holtat Opening Ceremony's Disneyland fashion show in celebration of Mickey's 90th anniversary.
21. Danielle Snyderat Rebecca Taylor's International Women's Day event with Goop, The Glow, and She Should Run.
22. Molly Ringwaldat the Cinema Society-hosted screening and after-party of Love, Simon.
23. Jodie Snyder Morelat Rebecca Taylor's International Women's Day event with Goop, The Glow, and She Should Run.
24. Jaime Kingat Jonathan Simkhai and Janet Mock's dinner celebrating International Women's Day in partnership with The Standard's Ring Your Rep initiative.
25. Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalderat Jonathan Simkhai and Janet Mock's dinner celebrating International Women's Day in partnership with The Standard's Ring Your Rep initiative.
26. Janet Mock and Diane Guerreroat Jonathan Simkhai and Janet Mock's dinner celebrating International Women's Day in partnership with The Standard's Ring Your Rep initiative.
27. Winnie Harlow
at a Paris Fashion Week party for Forward by Elyse Walker.
28. Trish Goff and Michele Hicks
at Bremont's London Townhouse event.