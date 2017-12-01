Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week

Kim Kardashian recently wore a tailored blazer for a dinner and now Gwyneth Paltrow is the latest to take on the borrowed-from-the-boys trend.

The entrepreneur and actress celebrated La Perla's pre-fall 2018 collection and dressed in an impeccable getup that consisted of a black, bra-free jacket with a wrap-around black leather belt and wife-leg, floor-grazing pants. Elegant, indeed. Later, she also celebrated the Goop Gift pop-up in New York City, where she once again proved that you can't go wrong in black.

Nicole Kidman also made several appearances this week, first at the Gotham Independent Film Awards where she caught up with Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon, and later at a gala honoring Louis Vuitton and its creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière. The squad of LV superstars were, of course, on hand.

Elsewhere, Zosia Mamet reminded us that she's a certified fashion girl at a dinner hosted by Saks Fifth Avenue where it was all about millennial designer Maggie Marilyn.

