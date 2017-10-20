Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week

Kate Hudson is working her new short 'do so well it's destined to become an iconic hairstyle.

Last weekend, the actress headed to SoCal's 8th annual Veuve Cliquot Polo Classic in a picnic-ready strapless striped dress that she paired with floral earrings and that made us pine for summer, though it just ended. On Monday, she flipped on the glam switch and turned to Michael Kors for a foxy red dress that she wore for God's Love We Deliver's annual Golden Heart Awards dinner. There, she greeted and hung out with A-list friends like Gwyneth Paltrow, the evening's honoree.

Gala season is officially here and what that means is that night after night, celebrities are flocking to black tie-only events that usually benefit a fantastic cause for those in need or the arts. Jennifer Garner continued her support for children in need at the Save the Children Gala, and Marc Jacobs brought his ultimate muse, Sofia Coppola, as a date for the American Ballet Theatre's annual fall gala.

While Maggie Gyllenhaal kept busy at the Theatre's gala and at the Golden Heart Awards, she wrapped up the week in support of her brother Jake Gyllenhaal, who raised a glass for his new campaign for Calvin Klein Eternity at a private dinner.

Scroll down to see the best parties of the week.