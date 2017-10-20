Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week

Kate Hudson is working her new short 'do so well it's destined to become an iconic hairstyle.
Last weekend, the actress headed to SoCal's 8th annual Veuve Cliquot Polo Classic in a picnic-ready strapless striped dress that she paired with floral earrings and that made us pine for summer, though it just ended. On Monday, she flipped on the glam switch and turned to Michael Kors for a foxy red dress that she wore for God's Love We Deliver's annual Golden Heart Awards dinner. There, she greeted and hung out with A-list friends like Gwyneth Paltrow, the evening's honoree.
Gala season is officially here and what that means is that night after night, celebrities are flocking to black tie-only events that usually benefit a fantastic cause for those in need or the arts. Jennifer Garner continued her support for children in need at the Save the Children Gala, and Marc Jacobs brought his ultimate muse, Sofia Coppola, as a date for the American Ballet Theatre's annual fall gala.
While Maggie Gyllenhaal kept busy at the Theatre's gala and at the Golden Heart Awards, she wrapped up the week in support of her brother Jake Gyllenhaal, who raised a glass for his new campaign for Calvin Klein Eternity at a private dinner.
Scroll down to see the best parties of the week.
-
1. Tracee Ellis Ross
at the 8th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.
-
2. Victoria Justice
at the 8th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.
-
3. Priyanka Chopra
at the Hammer Museum's Gala In the Garden with Bottega Veneta.
-
4. Emmy Rossum
at the Hammer Museum's Gala In the Garden with Bottega Veneta.
-
5. Claudia Schiffer
at Saks Fifth Avenue celebrating her Claudia Schiffer for Aquazzura collection.
-
6. Olympia Le Tan
at Colette's celebration of Thom Browne and Maurizio Cattelan's special collaboration.
-
7. Thom Browne and Mauritzio Catellan
at Colette's celebration of Thom Browne and Maurizio Cattelan's special collaboration.
-
8. Queen Latifah and La La Anthony
at VH1's Save the Music 20th anniversary gala.
-
9. Gwyneth Paltrow, Michael Kors, and Kate Hudson
at God's Love We Deliver and Michael Kors's Golden Heart Awards.
-
10. Maggie Gyllenhaal and Gwyneth Paltrow
at God's Love We Deliver and Michael Kors's Golden Heart Awards.
-
11. Dakota Fanning, Elisabeth Olsen, and Olivia Wilde
at the Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program Luncheon.
-
12. Sofia Coppola and Marc Jacobs
at the 2017 American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala.
-
13. Maggie Gyllenhaal
at the 2017 American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala.
-
14. Cynthia Erivo
at the 2017 American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala.
-
15. Kate Bosworth, Kirsten Dunst, and Kate Mara
at the H&M x Erdem runway show and party.
-
16. Zendaya
at the H&M x Erdem runway show and party.
-
17. Rashida Jones and Selma Blair
at the H&M x Erdem runway show and party.
-
18. Jennifer Garner
at the Save the Children gala.
-
19. Joan Smalls
at the CareOne Masquerade Ball for Puerto Rico relief.
-
20. JoJo
at the CareOne Masquerade Ball for Puerto Rico relief.
-
21. Maggie Gyllenhaal
at a private dinner to celebrate the new faces of Calvin Klein Eternity.
-
22. Liya Kebede
at a private dinner to celebrate the new faces of Calvin Klein Eternity.
-
23. Martha Hunt
at the Marc Fisher x Martha Hunt dinner.