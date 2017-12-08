Star-Studded: The Best Parties of Art Basel Miami Beach

The goal for any gallerist showing at Art Basel Miami Beach is to get a bajillionaire to purchase a one-of-kind piece from your booth but after hours it’s not all about the art hanging on the wall.
Paris Hilton and Jourdan Dunn reminded us of that this week in Miami, where celebrities and yes, artists too, have all flocked for the annual fair. The DJ and model duo posed together inside the Eden Roc Miami Beach at a party hosted by Moschino in celebration of the brand’s new fragrance, Gold Fresh. There, they were joined by Creative Director Jeremy Scott and the Billboard chart-topping artist that right now can make any party lit: Cardi B.
Speaking of models, Adriana Lima, Karolina Kurkova, and Petra Nemcova turned to sexy, slinky, high-slit dresses at the Creatures of the Night party, while Lima also caught up with Rita Ora at the Carsten Höller and Prada Double Club. Jonathan Anderson welcomed guests like Caroline Vreeland to Miami’s Loewe store for a peek at the “Chance Encounters III” exhibition, and even Gwyneth Paltrow influenced the week with a soireé in celebration of her Goop Gift pop-up down south.
Outside of Miami, Karl Lagerfeld hosted a dinner for Chanel’s Métiers d’Art show in Hamburg while the fashion set celebrated their wins following the British Fashion Council’s Fashion Awards in London.
Scroll down for the best parties of the week—and if you're thinking of planning a trip to Miami soon, click here.
-
1. Cardi B
at the Moschino Gold Fresh Art Basel Miami Beach fragrance launch at the Eden Roc Miami Beach.
-
2. Adriana Lima, Karolina Kurkova, and Petra Nemcova
at the Creatures of the Night late-night soireé hosted by Chopard and Champagne Armand de Brignac.
-
3. Rita Ora and Adriana Lima
at the Carsten Höller and Prada Double Club.
-
4. Nicolas Ghesquieré
at the Carsten Höller and Prada Double Club.
-
5. Caroline Vreeland
at the Carsten Höller and Prada Double Club.
-
6. Erin Foster, Karolina Kurkova, Sara Foster
at the GOOP Gift Miami opening at Craig Robins's home, co-hosted by Bumble.
-
7. Caroline Vreeland
at the opening of Loewe's "Chance Encounters III" exhibition.
-
8. Aimee Song
at the opening of Loewe's "Chance Encounters III" exhibition.
-
9. Virgil Abloh
at the launch of Social Studies Miami with Baque Creative, Miami Design District, and Angelo Baque.
-
10. Laure Hériard Dubreuil and Ricky Martin
at Dior Homme's Black Carpet and Art Basel party.
-
11. A$AP Rocky
at the Artsy Projects Miami party presented by Gucci and Bombay Sapphire Gin.
-
12. Hannah Bronfman
at the Artsy Projects Miami party presented by Gucci and Bombay Sapphire Gin.
-
13. Jaime King
at WWD's The Art of Fashion exhibit with Belvedere Vodka.
-
14. Sara Foster
at the Gucci x Artsy dinner at the Faena Miami Beach.
-
15. Diplo
at the Gucci x Artsy dinner at the Faena Miami Beach.
-
16. Harley Viera-Newton
at Saatchi Art's Pantone Color of the Year party at the Eden Roc Miami Beach.
-
17. Laure Hériard Dubreuil
at the Institute of Contemporary Art's opening reception hosted by Ketel One Family-Made Vodka.
-
18. Sita Abellan
at the ACLU's Speak Up Pop Up Shop dinner.
-
19. Evan O'Hara and Gigi Burris
at the Superga x Sant Ambroeus launch party at The Webster.
-
20. Kristen Stewart, Karl Lagerfeld, and Lily-Rose Depp
at Chanel's Métiers d'Art dinner in Hamburg.
-
21. Karlie Kloss
at Moda Operandi's British Fashion Awards after-party.
-
22. Pink, Stella McCartney, Annabelle Willis, and Amber Valleta
at Moda Operandi's British Fashion Awards after-party.
-
23. Winnie Harlow, Dilone, and Kaia Gerber
at Moda Operandi's British Fashion Awards after-party.
-
24. Rita Ora
at Moda Operandi's British Fashion Awards after-party.
-
25. Raf Simons and Jonathan Anderson
at Moda Operandi's British Fashion Awards after-party.
-
26. Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson
at the American Museum of Natural History gala.
-
27. Jenna Dewan Tatum
at the Jennifer Meyer and Jenna Dewan Tatum for Baby2Baby jewelry launch with GILT.
-
28. Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Kate Hudson
at the Jennifer Meyer and Jenna Dewan Tatum for Baby2Baby jewelry launch with GILT.
-
29. Eva Longoria
at the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors.
-
30. LL Cool J
at the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors.
-
31. Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman
at Ermenegildo Zegna and the L.A. Dance Project's XXX Collection launch.
-
32. Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry
at Ermenegildo Zegna and the L.A. Dance Project's XXX Collection launch.
-
33. Katie Holmes
at Prive Revaux Eyewear's flagship launch.
-
34. Jamie Foxx
at Prive Revaux Eyewear's flagship launch.
-
35. Jaime King and Emma Roberts
at the Toronto Woolrich opening.