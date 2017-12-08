Star-Studded: The Best Parties of Art Basel Miami Beach

The goal for any gallerist showing at Art Basel Miami Beach is to get a bajillionaire to purchase a one-of-kind piece from your booth but after hours it’s not all about the art hanging on the wall.

Paris Hilton and Jourdan Dunn reminded us of that this week in Miami, where celebrities and yes, artists too, have all flocked for the annual fair. The DJ and model duo posed together inside the Eden Roc Miami Beach at a party hosted by Moschino in celebration of the brand’s new fragrance, Gold Fresh. There, they were joined by Creative Director Jeremy Scott and the Billboard chart-topping artist that right now can make any party lit: Cardi B.

Speaking of models, Adriana Lima, Karolina Kurkova, and Petra Nemcova turned to sexy, slinky, high-slit dresses at the Creatures of the Night party, while Lima also caught up with Rita Ora at the Carsten Höller and Prada Double Club. Jonathan Anderson welcomed guests like Caroline Vreeland to Miami’s Loewe store for a peek at the “Chance Encounters III” exhibition, and even Gwyneth Paltrow influenced the week with a soireé in celebration of her Goop Gift pop-up down south.

Outside of Miami, Karl Lagerfeld hosted a dinner for Chanel’s Métiers d’Art show in Hamburg while the fashion set celebrated their wins following the British Fashion Council’s Fashion Awards in London.

Scroll down for the best parties of the week—and if you're thinking of planning a trip to Miami soon, click here.