Sports Illustrated Swim Just Dropped a Hot New Swimsuit Collection

Summer will be here before you know it, so right now is the perfect time to start thinking about your beach-ready looks, especially since Sports Illustrated Swimsuit just dropped a major collection. For the first time ever, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and RAJ Swim have joined forces to bless us with a swim line.

As you can imagine, the 61 styles are super sexy and glamorous with metallic details and showstopping cutouts. But the best part: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and RAJ made the line with several body types in mind (sizes range from a 2 through a 20) and prices are pretty good, too, starting at $40 and maxing out at $160.

Taylor Ballantyne/ SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

And it's not all bikinis, you'll find active wear pieces in the new drop that'll motivate you to hit up the gym. They've got leggings and sports bras that will make you feel and look good while you're jogging on the treadmill or stretching it out in that yoga class. Honestly, the pieces are cute enough to throw on even when you aren't working up a sweat.

VIDEO: Hear Ashley Graham Dish About Being the First Plus-Size Cover Girl for Sports Illustrated Swim

You can shop the collection now at ShopSISwim.com and stay on the look out for the line at Zappos, Pac Sun, and Boston Proper.