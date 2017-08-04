The Spice Girls Movie Is Returning to Theaters—but There’s a Catch

by: Jonathan Borge
People of the world, listen up!

Can you believe it’ll soon be TWENTY years since the release of Spice World? Perhaps it’s time to invest in a little anti-aging Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream ($85; shop.nordstrom.com). Just Kidding! Honestly, though, two decades have passed since Scary, Sporty, Baby, Ginger, and Posh lit up the silver screen and forever influenced the lives of little millennial boys and girls.

If you’re still angling for a new fix of them, though, your chance is soon coming up. The official Spice Girls Facebook page recently announced that in celebration of the film’s 20th anniversary release, select theaters will be proudly playing the film on Friday, Sept. 29. Ready to purchase your tickets? Wait one second, because there’s a catch.

For now, only cinemas in the U.K. will be participating. WOMP. That doesn’t mean, however, that you can’t join in. We suggest calling up your squad, choosing your Spice Girl spirit animal, and digging into a bowl of popcorn as you watch snuggled up on the couch. Listening to their greatest hits would help too.

If travel isn’t a problem, visit the Spice Girls Facebook page for ticket information.

Spice up your life!

