Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Had Their First Baby—and It's a Boy!

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag just went from a family of two to a family of three!

On Sunday, the Hills alumni welcomed their first child together, and it's a baby boy. The couple confirmed their new bundle of joy's arrival on Twitter, along with his name: Gunner Stone. Pratt also gave a shout-out to Crystalarium, a crystal store in West Hollywood, for their generous baby gift. "Shout out @crystalarium1 for dropping off $27,000 in crystals for the birth," he wrote.

https://twitter.com/spencerpratt/status/914672515787636741?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fpeople.com%2Fbabies%2Fheidi-montag-spencer-pratt-welcome-first-child-son%2F Shout out @crystalarium1 for dropping off $27,000 in crystals for the birth — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 2, 2017

Montag and Pratt famously met on the TV show The Hills a decade ago, and they've been together ever since. The lovebirds announced Montag's pregnancy earlier this year in April after she was already fairly far along, and, a month later, the couple announced they were having a son.

heidipratt / Instagram

Since the announcement, Montag hasn't been shy about sharing her excitement to become a mom. Before having her baby, she took to Twitter to call her pregnancy one of the "best two moments of [her] life."

Congratulations to the happy family!