The Painfully Photogenic Spanish Royal Family Releases 2017 Christmas Card

Season's greetings from the Spanish royal family!

The adorable clan's annual Christmas card seems to only get cuter each year, and surprise, surprise: 2017 was no exception. In a holiday handout provided by the Spanish Royal Household, King Felipe VI, his wife Queen Letizia, and their beautiful young daughters—Princess Leonor (left), 12, and Infanta Sofía, 10—beam in coordinating shades of red and gray.

Spanish Royal Household via Getty

“Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2018,” the card reads in Spanish, along with signatures from all four royals scrawled on the back.

The impossibly photogenic family has been releasing their Christmas cards to the public since 2014, when Felipe and Letizia became the head of the Spanish monarchy, following the abdication of Felipe's father, King Juan Carlos. This year's sweet snap was reportedly taken on Spain's National Day back in October.

Feliz navidad!