Sophie Turner Says Her Social Media Following Landed Her a Role Over Another Actress

When you're an actress on one of the world's most popular television shows, a major social media following naturally comes as a result.

Just ask Sophie Turner, who many of us have come to know as Game of Thrones' Sansa Stark and has more than 8 million social media followers across several platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. And believe it or not, that audience may have helped her score some of her biggest acting gigs in Hollywood.

"I auditioned for a project and it was between me and another girl who is a far better actress than I am, far better, but I had the followers, so I got the job," Turner revealed in a Porter cover story interview, as reported by The Telegraph. "It's not right, but it is part of the movie industry now."

But when we take a look at Turner's Instagram page, we totally understand the frenzy. From epic #tbt posts to photos of her and BFF Maisie Williams, the actress puts an authentic stamp on her collection of snaps.

Whether her acting roles are based off likes and followers or just her sheer talent, we'll be here cheering for her success!