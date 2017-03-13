There’s Going to Be a Game of Thrones Reunion on Carpool Karaoke

News of an Ed Sheeran cameo on Game of Thrones isn’t even the most exciting thing to come out of Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams's visit to South by Southwest. The Game of Thrones stars, who play Stark sisters on the show, announced on Twitter that they’re going to appear together in an episode of Apple Music’s upcoming Carpool Karaoke show.

The new series, a spinoff of James Corden’s popular segment on The Late Late Show, lined up the duo in addition to a slew of already revealed big stars. The IRL best friends filmed a cute video at the Austin film festival to announce the news, saying, “We’re about to do Carpool Karaoke for Apple Music.”

While there’s no word yet on what these two will be singing, considering Williams’s love for Ed Sheeran, it’s safe to assume that one of his songs might make an appearance on their set list.

The Stark sisters aren’t the only big guests confirmed to appear on the new spin-off show: Will Smith, Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Chelsea Handler, and John Legend are some of the major celebs who will take a turn in the passenger seat.

We can already hear the Game of Thrones soundtrack playing in our heads.