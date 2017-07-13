Both Jonas Brothers Showed Up to Support Sophie Turner at the Game of Thrones Premiere

The ladies of Westeros were out in force at Wednesday night’s Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere, and Sophie Turner was no exception. The natural blonde, who plays Sansa Stark on the show, had returned to her red hair and stunned in a sequined Louis Vuitton mini and an expert cat eye.

“It feels good. It feels empowering. I feel like myself again. It’s interesting. Naturally, I’m a blonde, but all of a sudden, I’m back to red and I’m suddenly like, oh, Sophie’s back,” she told InStyle of becoming a redhead once again.

After turning heads on the red carpet at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and at the screening of the season's first episode, Turner headed to the after-party, where she sat at a table with her BFF Maisie Williams (GoT's Arya Stark) and boyfriend Joe Jonas.

While Turner must have been happy for her boyfriend’s support, she sat next to Williams during the festivities (because Stark sisters have to stick together). Also at the same table: Joe's younger brother Nick Jonas, a self-described major Game of Thrones fan. Perhaps he tagged along in hopes of catching up with Emilia Clarke, aka Daenerys Targaryen? Sadly, she wasn’t in attendance.

So what can we expect to see from Sansa this season? Some major changes, according to Turner. “They can expect for Sansa a lot of grappling with the new palace she has, and coming to terms with the fact that she’s only ever been a captive, and under other people’s influence, and finally she has the biggest power. She doesn’t quite know what to do with it. So that’s really interesting this season,” she told InStyle.

Turner, who grew up on the show, even shared her advice for her younger self. “Watch everyone far more, like absorb. Watch Lena [Headey]. Watch Peter [Dinklage]. You’re not going to get to act with them for a few years," she told us. "Learn from them while we’re still having scenes with them because they taught me so much, but I wish I had just observed more.”

