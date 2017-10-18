Newly Engaged Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Look So in Love on the Streets of Paris

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are in love, in the city of love! The Game of Thrones star and the DNCE frontman announced their engagement on Sunday and stepped out on the streets of Paris for the first time since their big news.

The couple walked arm-in-arm, which gave photographers the opportunity to catch another glimpse of her new engagement ring, and it’s a stunner. The uniquely shaped diamond ring is set in a double band covered in pave diamonds.

I said yes. A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Turner looked chic in a blue and green plaid miniskirt and utilitarian black coat, pairing her look with over-the-knee boots, red sunglasses, and a black beret that reads “Anarchy.” How very Parisian of her.

Spread Pictures / BACKGRID

Her fiancé was handsome as always in a brown jacket, black tee, and checkered black and white pants. He sported a pair of round sunglasses and a mustache for the outing with his bride-to-be.

Since their engagement news broke, the couple has been flooded with well wishes, including messages from Joe’s brother Nick and Sophie’s BFF and Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams.

“Congratulations to my beautiful girlfriend on her engagement,” Williams wrote. “This is just one of MANY life milestones we’ll share. Love you both.”

Congrats, lovebirds!