Sophie Turner Credits Game of Thrones as Her "Sex Ed"

Well this is...awkward. According to an interview with the Sunday Times, Sophie Turner revealed she learned a lot of new things about sex when she first began filming Game of Thrones. That's one way to get your sex education!

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the hit HBO show, is 21-years-old now, but she was only 13 when the show started production back in 2011. The show is known, in part, for its raunchy sex scenes, and let's just say young Turner acquired a few eye-opening facts about the birds and the bees when she read the scripts.

"The first time I found out about oral sex was reading the Game of Thrones script," Turner confessed. "I was 13. I said, 'Wow! People do that? That's fascinating. I guess that was my sex education. Being on Game of Thrones."

Is that more or less awkward than having "the talk" with your parents, we wonder?

In the interview, Turner also spoke about the controversy of her wedding night rape scene, explaining she doesn't think the topic should be taboo: "This sort of thing used to happen and it continues to happen now, and if we treat it as such a taboo and precious subject, then how are people going to have the strength to come out and feel comfortable saying that this has happened to them?"

We're loving Turner's honesty, and her fiery attitude just makes us that much more excited for the next season of GOT, which premieres in a few weeks!