Sophie Turner Confirms When the Final Season Game of Thrones Will Premiere 

Say it ain't so! Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner just let slip that the final season of the epic HBO show won't return until 2019. That means fans will be waiting what could be two years for the remaining six episodes.

While HBO has yet to confirm the news, in a new interview with Variety Turner said that “Game of Thrones comes out in 2019.” UGH.

The show is currently filming the final season now and will continue to film until summer 2018, so with production schedules it does make sense. However, that doesn't mean we're not crushed that we'll have to wait forever to find out the fate of our favorite characters.

Thankfully, during her interview with Variety Turner did give some insight to what Sansa's storyline. "This season, there’s a new threat, and all of a sudden she finds herself somewhat back in the deep end. And without Littlefinger, it’s a test for her of whether she can get through it...This season is more a passionate fight for her than a political, manipulative kind of fight.”

Obviously not much else is known about what the next season has in store for fans, former GoT star Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo, visited the set in Belfast recently and is already raving about what he saw. “It’s going to be the greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV. It’s going to be unbelievable. It’s going to f— up a lot of people."

Can we agree to just fast-forward 2018 so we can get to 2019?