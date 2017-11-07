Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Sticks Up for Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard

Sophie Turner has some strong words for those who criticized 14-year-old Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard for not stopping to greet fans that waited outside his hotel. As someone who began her career as a teenager herself—Game of Thrones premiered when she was 15—she understands fully what it means to be in the public eye at a young age, and she came to his defense in a series of Tweets on Monday following the online backlash he received.

"Damn... seeing fully grown adults wait outside the ‘Stranger Things’ kids’ hotels etc, and then abuse them when they don’t stop for them is super weird A. What adult in their right mind waits for a CHILD outside their hotel and B is then is offended when the CHILD doesn’t stop," she began in her first two Tweets. "It doesn’t matter if they are an actor they are kids first. Give them the space they need in order to grow without feeling like they owe anyone anything for living their childhood dreams."

Preach, Sophie. She finished the by asking her followers to imagine what it would be like to be a parent to a kid in a similar situation. "It doesn’t matter if that child happens to be an actor and consented to a professional film crew capturing their moves when in character. That does NOT mean that this child consented to being followed around with a camera in their face," she continued. Read all of her comments below.

Turner isn't the only one who has come to Wolfhard's defense. Former co-star Shannon Purser, who played Barb on the show, also spoke on his behalf.