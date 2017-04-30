Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Flaunt Their Love and Gym Clothes

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were absolute couple goals as they strolled through Los Angeles together on Saturday holding hands and sporting their finest athleisure. We'll get to the outfits, but first, the big news—Turner stepped out wearting a "J" initial necklace around her neck. And after her Game of Thrones character Lady Sansa's sordid relationship with King Joffery, we can only assume the "J" stands for the real love in her life, boyfriend Joe.

Indeed, things appear to be getting serious between the two. The couple has been together for 5 months and have reached the stage in the relationship where they feel totally comfortable wearing workout gear around each other. Turner opted for electric blue yoga pants, a black, long-sleeved top knotted into a crop, and a pair of Nike sneakers. Jonas wore a heather blue Under Armour shirt and gray shorts over running tights, and the two protected their eyes from the bright L.A. sunshine with cool shades.

The lead singer of DNCE and the Game of Thrones actress were first spotted together at the MTV EMAs. Turner made it Instagram official with a post of Jonas on New Year's Day. Since then the couple have been inseparable. We can't wait to see what's next for these two lovebirds.