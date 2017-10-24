Sophia Bush Shares the Best Career Advice She's Ever Received from Women

Sophia Bush Shares the Best Career Advice She's Ever Received from Women
SmithHouse Photo
October 24, 2017 @ 12:30 PM
by: Claire Stern

Madeleine Albright once said, "There's a special place in hell for women who don't help each other." Sophia Bush couldn't agree more. Over the weekend, the One Tree Hill star and outspoken activist took the mic as the keynote speaker at Create & Cultivate's second annual Style Summit at the Houston Galleria in Houston, Texas, where she offered nuggets of career wisdom and liberating style tips. "Wear what makes you feel comfortable, powerful, and free," she told InStyle ahead of the conference. "Fashion is a form of self-expression, so make sure you like what your clothes are telling you about yourself."

VIDEO: Taylor Swift by the Numbers

 

Here, Bush shares the best advice she's ever received from other trailblazing women, because we could all use a little inspiration these days.

The Latest

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top