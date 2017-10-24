Sophia Bush Shares the Best Career Advice She's Ever Received from Women

Madeleine Albright once said, "There's a special place in hell for women who don't help each other." Sophia Bush couldn't agree more. Over the weekend, the One Tree Hill star and outspoken activist took the mic as the keynote speaker at Create & Cultivate's second annual Style Summit at the Houston Galleria in Houston, Texas, where she offered nuggets of career wisdom and liberating style tips. "Wear what makes you feel comfortable, powerful, and free," she told InStyle ahead of the conference. "Fashion is a form of self-expression, so make sure you like what your clothes are telling you about yourself."
Here, Bush shares the best advice she's ever received from other trailblazing women, because we could all use a little inspiration these days.
-
1. Glennon Doyle, Writer
"She is constantly reminding me that there is no path. All women are pioneers. And additionally, that we have to stop asking everyone else's opinion on what do with our lives," said Bush. "You can't ask someone directions to a place they've never been. And no one has been you."
-
2. Nayyirah Waheed, Poet
"Nayyirah Waheed is one of my favorite poets, and she wrote something that moved me so deeply: 'Just because someone desires you does not mean they value you. Desire is the kind of thing that eats you and leaves you starving,' " said Bush. "What a beautiful reminder to make sure we have the right kind of humans in our lives—the ones who value us."
-
3. EMILY GREENER, CO-FOUNDER, I AM THAT GIRL
"Emily says the best and simplest thing: 'Stop should-ing all over yourself.' Stop the self-critical hamster wheel that constantly tells you that you're not good enough, not doing enough, or that you should be elsewhere," said Bush, ending with a powerful message: "Be kinder to yourself."