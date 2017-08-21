Here's How Celebrities Celebrated the Solar Eclipse

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past month or so, you’re likely aware of the massive phenomenon that is the 2017 solar eclipse.

Those craving a glimpse of the history-making event have traveled far and wide in search of the best view—it traveled diagonally, beginning at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) in Oregon and making its way to South Carolina just before 3 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 21.

Celebrities, too, joined in on the total solar eclipse excitement.

Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram on Monday to post a photo (above) of her adorable tots, Saint and North West cuddling and getting eclipse-ready and referenced Bonnie Tyler's relevant '80s anthem in her caption: "Total eclipse of the heart."

Can you believe how big Saint is? He's a total mini Kanye!

Scroll down below to see how celebrities are prepping for and watching the major moment.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Sarah Jessica Parker

Brooklyn Decker

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYDwp8aATAV/?taken-by=brooklyndecker BRING IT, ECLIPSE! A post shared by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYD1lieAxPJ/?taken-by=brooklyndecker 🌘👽 A post shared by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

Elizabeth Banks

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEFAQjj_c1/?taken-by=elizabethbanks Guys! #eclipse2017 A post shared by Elizabeth Banks (@elizabethbanks) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

Katy Perry

Kelly Osbourne

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEBdAWl7dF/ Turn around bright eyes!!! A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

Lady Gaga

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEJoazg7Qn/ Total eclipse vibes A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

Taylor Lautner

Olivia Munn

Salma Hayek

Ian Somerhalder

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYD45YOjc5e/ 🌕🌖🌗🌘🌑🌒🌓🌓🌔 A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

Adrian Grenier

Tory Burch

Lily Collins

Ryan Seacrest

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYDxnkyjseN/ Solar glasses, check. Ready for you #greatamericaneclipse A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

Ivanka Trump

Carrie Brownstein

Nicole Richie

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEWKxSgDns/ Eclipse ended an hour ago A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

Paul McCartney

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYERNQVD0Mc/ @paulmccartney #eclipse2017 🌕🌖🌗🌔🌓🌒 A post shared by Mary McCartney (@maryamccartney) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

Vin Diesel

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYER3UsnKO6/ One... A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Kristen Bell

Gwyneth Paltrow

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEQUDiHhjZ/ Moments before... #pathoftotality #totaleclipse A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

Sarah Hyland

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEHB39ltSl/ Stylish eclipse gear and dead grass make a Monday. A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Amanda Seyried

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYER42GnGcm/ ☀️ A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

Kate Upton

Amy Schumer

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYELUQpldgy/ There goes the sun do do do do A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

Kelly Ripa