Here's How Celebrities Celebrated the Solar Eclipse
by: Isabel Jones
August 21, 2017 @ 1:30 PM

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past month or so, you’re likely aware of the massive phenomenon that is the 2017 solar eclipse.

Those craving a glimpse of the history-making event have traveled far and wide in search of the best view—it traveled diagonally, beginning at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) in Oregon and making its way to South Carolina just before 3 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 21.

Celebrities, too, joined in on the total solar eclipse excitement.

Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram on Monday to post a photo (above) of her adorable tots, Saint and North West cuddling and getting eclipse-ready and referenced Bonnie Tyler's relevant '80s anthem in her caption: "Total eclipse of the heart."

Can you believe how big Saint is? He's a total mini Kanye!

Scroll down below to see how celebrities are prepping for and watching the major moment. 

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEMO3NjHzG/

Getting ready for tomorrow's solar eclipse #eclipse. Does anybody know totality time?

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on

Sarah Jessica Parker

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEGvR2j9SK/

 

Brooklyn Decker

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYDwp8aATAV/?taken-by=brooklyndecker

BRING IT, ECLIPSE!

A post shared by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYD1lieAxPJ/?taken-by=brooklyndecker

🌘👽

A post shared by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on

Elizabeth Banks

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEFAQjj_c1/?taken-by=elizabethbanks

Guys! #eclipse2017

A post shared by Elizabeth Banks (@elizabethbanks) on

Katy Perry

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYCq1BPFWNW/?taken-by=katyperry

sleeping through the eclipse tomorrow just to be different ok (@lindley.ricky)

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Kelly Osbourne

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEBdAWl7dF/

Turn around bright eyes!!!

A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on

Lady Gaga

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEJoazg7Qn/

Total eclipse vibes

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Taylor Lautner

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEK18TBQbw/

The squad is 🔥. For real that was the most amazing thing I've ever seen 🌒🙏🏽🌒

A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on

 

Olivia Munn

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEPDGdji5e/

After we saw the #eclipse Frankie looked at me and said "Anywayyyyys." 🌘😎🙄

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

 

Salma Hayek

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEPxbTBZ3Z/

Guillermo and I reenacting the eclipse🌗Guillermo y yo recreando el eclipse #jimmykimmel @iamguillermo #eclipse #sunandmoon

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

 

Ian Somerhalder

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEF8GfA4BR/

 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYD45YOjc5e/

🌕🌖🌗🌘🌑🌒🌓🌓🌔

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on

Adrian Grenier

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEA9kYBDTP/

The eclipse came early for me. #eclipse #pipclipse #pip #whiteout

A post shared by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

Tory Burch

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYD6DoblEDI/

Lily Collins

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYENBQtFzBh/

 

Ryan Seacrest

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYDxnkyjseN/

Solar glasses, check. Ready for you #greatamericaneclipse

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on

Ivanka Trump

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEAxDKFo8r

Excited for #Eclipse2017? Remember to wear your glasses 👓 #NASA #STEM

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

 

Carrie Brownstein

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYD-A0WD8sk/

It's starting! Hubbard, Oregon. #solareclipse #pathoftotality

A post shared by Carrie Brownstein (@carrie_rachel) on

Nicole Richie

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEARxSgZQ4/

I'm an Angel of Cosmic Excellence... but I already knew that 🌘✨✨

A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEWKxSgDns/

Eclipse ended an hour ago

A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on

Paul McCartney

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYERNQVD0Mc/

@paulmccartney #eclipse2017 🌕🌖🌗🌔🌓🌒

A post shared by Mary McCartney (@maryamccartney) on

Vin Diesel

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYER3UsnKO6/

One...

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

 

Sarah Michelle Gellar

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYECWZZjB2u/

Kristen Bell

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEQA_vlrrP/

Watching the #eclipse from a NY street corner - everyone sharing glasses. There are still things that bring us together!

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

Gwyneth Paltrow

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEQUDiHhjZ/

Moments before... #pathoftotality #totaleclipse

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Sarah Hyland

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEHB39ltSl/

Stylish eclipse gear and dead grass make a Monday.

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on

 

Amanda Seyried

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYER42GnGcm/

☀️

A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on

 

Kate Upton

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEGCBjHRVi/

Getting excited to see the #solareclipse !! Hopefully everyone has their #isocertifiedglasses 💛🌞

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

Amy Schumer

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYELUQpldgy/

There goes the sun do do do do

A post shared by @amyschumer on

 

Kelly Ripa

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEDRPhD3iA/

Out of the path of totality. I'm too afraid to look. Is it still there???? #eclipse 🌕🌗🌑

A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on

