Solange Makes an Unusual Public Request, Twitter Delivers
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
April 6, 2017 @ 12:00 PM
by: Olivia Bahou

When Solange asks, her fans answer. On Wednesday night, she took to Twitter to request that a skilled follower put together a video mashup for her, and she quickly got the response she was looking for.

“Can somebody make a video collage of the ‘bad news’ scene from the wiz, to kanye's bad news and send it to me please? Thanks,” she requested.

Within an hour, Solange got the response she was looking for and retweeted a fan who sent her the message, “anything for you, my queen,” with a video collage attached. “This is blowing my mind,” Solange wrote in response. “Especially the first 15 seconds and the instrumental break. Man, thank you guys. Made my day.”

Of course, the Internet also had some hilarious reactions to the request, including some fans who were looking to get a video-editing job out of the Tweet.

Hey, anything for your idol right?

