Solange Makes an Unusual Public Request, Twitter Delivers

When Solange asks, her fans answer. On Wednesday night, she took to Twitter to request that a skilled follower put together a video mashup for her, and she quickly got the response she was looking for.

“Can somebody make a video collage of the ‘bad news’ scene from the wiz, to kanye's bad news and send it to me please? Thanks,” she requested.

Within an hour, Solange got the response she was looking for and retweeted a fan who sent her the message, “anything for you, my queen,” with a video collage attached. “This is blowing my mind,” Solange wrote in response. “Especially the first 15 seconds and the instrumental break. Man, thank you guys. Made my day.”

https://twitter.com/solangeknowles/status/849726995629985792 this is blowing my mind.

especially the first 15 seconds and the instrumental break.

man, thank you guys. made my day. https://t.co/X6gWs4ryYW — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) April 5, 2017

Of course, the Internet also had some hilarious reactions to the request, including some fans who were looking to get a video-editing job out of the Tweet.

https://twitter.com/ryannreyes/status/849706415048450048 Solange dropping by on twitter with the greatest ideas https://t.co/kdhNJYr32P — Ryann Reyes (@ryannreyes) April 5, 2017

https://twitter.com/arayyay/status/849706250623479808 @solangeknowles the fact that I can't do this for you makes me hate every choice I've made in life. — ashley ray (@arayyay) April 5, 2017

https://twitter.com/SincerelyKai/status/849707425494167553 @solangeknowles I don't know how, but I'm about to find out how. If there's a will, there's a way 😂 — KAI (@SincerelyKai) April 5, 2017

https://twitter.com/Succubish/status/849707123089035264 me: i don't edit videos for free

solange: edit this

me: on second thought... — noname fan account (@Succubish) April 5, 2017

Hey, anything for your idol right?