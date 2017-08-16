Here’s Why Solange Knowles Deleted Her Twitter Account

Solange Knowles is not here for hating on equality.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old singer deleted her Twitter account after sharing her thoughts on the white nationalists that marched in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend.

Before saying goodbye to the social media platform, Knowles shared one final tweet asking her followers to support Takiyah Thompson, a 22-year-old college student who was arrested after allegedly breaking down a Confederate statue in Durham, N.C., during a counter-protest on Monday. Fans shared screenshots of the since-deleted tweet.

https://twitter.com/gayysian/status/897617579514241026?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thecut.com%2F2017%2F08%2Fsolange-deleted-her-twitter-account.html Solange Knowles last tweet on twitter as of today pic.twitter.com/JJQznDGJ6j — H.I.M. 💋 (@gayysian) August 16, 2017

“Deleting my Twitter soon, but before I dip, when we gonna pull up? & what we got to do to get my new hero Takiyah Thompson free?” Knowles wrote.

Following the tweet, she took to Instagram to not only provide her reason for deleting Twitter, but also give her opinion on the events that have occurred after the white nationalist intentional car crash in Charlottesville.

“Been trying to study myself, been trying to practice self preservation during this time,” she wrote, moving on to directly address white supremacists groups.

Later, she worried about her son 12-year-old son Daniel Julez Smith Jr.’s education and future. “My son’s first day of school has been in the midst of seeing these bull— images that still tell him this system was built to be against him,” she said. “Thinking about demanding he not be required to take ‘American History’ because its deep dark rooted ugliness continues to live right now, right before our eyes.”

