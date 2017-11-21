Solange Strips Down to Her Underwear in These Badass Photos for Calvin Klein

Nothing came between Brooke Shields and her Calvins and now, the same can be said for Solange Knowles.
The 31-year-old singer-songwriter and artist is the face of a new Calvin Klein underwear and Calvin Klein jeans campaign (dubbed “Our Family: #MyCalvins) and unsurprisingly, the lead image for the portfolio is moving. In it, Solange poses in nothing but a sports bra and briefs on top of a black and white quilt, just one of many vintage pieces that Creative Director Raf Simons has resurfaced for the brand.
In addition to her solo shot, the star also poses alongside Kelela, Dev Hynes, Caroline Polachek, and Adam Bainbridge of Kindness, whom she hand-selected for the project as her own musical family. Across two photos, the group wears denim pieces and very American versions of the Canadian tuxedo.
“Big love to @calvinklein, raf simons, and the whole calvin team for this moment of celebrating my musical family, and for capturing us so authentically us. #MYCALVINS,” she wrote on Instagram.
While there’s no denying Solange is intrinsically talented and just plain cool, she recently took to Instagram to offer a cute and hilarious picture of herself at an 8th grade dance, cowgirl hat included.
Bow down, people.