Celebrate Solange Knowles's 31st Birthday with Her Artsiest Instagrams

Happy birthday to Solange Knowles! Today, Beyoncé's artsy little sista turns 31. Though she's grown up siblings with one of the world's most famous musicians, Solange has had no problem paving her own way as a unique individual and one-of-a-kind artist. With a slightly edgy aesthetic and eclectic tastes, the birthday gal's got her own thing going as a successful fashion designer and musical artist.

Perhaps what we love most about Solange is her always true-to-herself, authentic attitude. On Instagram, Solange often shares photographs of her creative endeavors, her handsome husband and music video director Alan Ferguson, and her cutie son, Daniel Julez Smith, Jr. To see Solange's most artsy Instagrams, keep scrolling through the photos below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVUmjl2BFaW/?taken-by=saintrecords roots picnic A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Jun 14, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTRZ8qvBlUW/?taken-by=saintrecords still glowing from portland A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Apr 24, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BK6pvQOBwwT/?taken-by=saintrecords www.solangemusic.com photography: @carlota_guerrero #aseatatthetable A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Sep 28, 2016 at 3:30pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BKoIi-RgLdQ/?taken-by=saintrecords www.solangemusic.com Patrice is MOM A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Sep 21, 2016 at 10:54am PDT

Happy birthday, Solange!