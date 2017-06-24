Celebrate Solange Knowles's 31st Birthday with Her Artsiest Instagrams

Happy birthday to Solange Knowles! Today, Beyoncé's artsy little sista turns 31. Though she's grown up siblings with one of the world's most famous musicians, Solange has had no problem paving her own way as a unique individual and one-of-a-kind artist. With a slightly edgy aesthetic and eclectic tastes, the birthday gal's got her own thing going as a successful fashion designer and musical artist.

Perhaps what we love most about Solange is her always true-to-herself, authentic attitude. On Instagram, Solange often shares photographs of her creative endeavors, her handsome husband and music video director Alan Ferguson, and her cutie son, Daniel Julez Smith, Jr. To see Solange's most artsy Instagrams, keep scrolling through the photos below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVUmjl2BFaW/?taken-by=saintrecords

roots picnic

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUUGwushanj/?taken-by=saintrecords

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTkcfF1Fyzy/?taken-by=saintrecords

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTRZ8qvBlUW/?taken-by=saintrecords

still glowing from portland

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRD51GlBWJw/?taken-by=saintrecords

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BK6pvQOBwwT/?taken-by=saintrecords

www.solangemusic.com photography: @carlota_guerrero #aseatatthetable

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BKsztitAJfm/?taken-by=saintrecords

I'm going look for my body yeah..... Sign up at : www.solangemusic.com

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BKoIi-RgLdQ/?taken-by=saintrecords

www.solangemusic.com Patrice is MOM

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJy1sxKgvM1/?taken-by=saintrecords

been hanging out with @carlota_guerrero too long.... I fucked round and made a dress out of yarn

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/2OvRzdwol8/?taken-by=saintrecords

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

Happy birthday, Solange!

