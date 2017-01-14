Sofía Vergara Throws Epic “Joechella” Party for Joe Manganiello’s 40th Birthday

Joe Manganiello’s 40th birthday bash may have been a little late, but that doesn’t mean it was any less epic.

Sofía Vergara Throws “Joechella” Party for Joe Manganiello’s 40th Birthday Vergara put together an amazing “Joechella”-themed party for her husband, and she pulled out all the stops to make it a milestone to remember. While Manganiello’s birthday was actually Dec. 28, he and Vergara put off the celebrations until this weekend.

Clearly it was worth the wait, as the 44-year-old Modern Family actress went above and beyond for her hubby’s own personal music festival. The theme of the night was “Joechella” (a play on the popular music festival Coachella), and the highlight of the party was undoubtedly the performance by rock band Steel Panther—with a cameo by the birthday boy himself.

Manganiello wore a Guns N’ Roses T-shirt and fedora as he rocked out with the iconic group.

Thanks to everyone that made it out tonight! And thank you @djhapa & @steelpantherkicksass for bringing down the house!!! #JOECHELLA 40 A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Jan 14, 2017 at 1:54am PST

"Girl You Really Got Me" @steelpantherkicksass #JOECHELLA A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:04am PST

Vergara even made sure the cake stayed with the rock ‘n’ roll theme. The huge creation was shaped like Van Halen’s iconic red electric guitar, complete with edgy black and white stripes.

🎸 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:28am PST

My awesome Van Halen cake!!! #JOECHELLA 🎸 A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:00am PST

#joechella #steelpanthers A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:18pm PST

RELATED: Sofía Vergara Throws “Joechella” Party for Joe Manganiello’s 40th Birthday Vergara Swoons Over Joe Manganiello in His Dashing Groomsman Getup

Of course, a birthday party is only as special as the friends who come to celebrate with you. Luckily, Vergara and Manganiello’s inner circle was more than happy to let loose at the wild event. Attendees included Vergara's Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Dennis Rodman—and even Pee-wee Herman (!).

Goodnight Los Angeles!!! #JOECHELLA A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:21am PST

Amigos #joechella A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:57pm PST

If this is 40, sign us up.