Sofía Vergara Throws Epic “Joechella” Party for Joe Manganiello’s 40th Birthday

Joe Manganiello’s 40th birthday bash may have been a little late, but that doesn’t mean it was any less epic.
Sofía Vergara Throws “Joechella” Party for Joe Manganiello’s 40th Birthday Vergara put together an amazing “Joechella”-themed party for her husband, and she pulled out all the stops to make it a milestone to remember. While Manganiello’s birthday was actually Dec. 28, he and Vergara put off the celebrations until this weekend.
Clearly it was worth the wait, as the 44-year-old Modern Family actress went above and beyond for her hubby’s own personal music festival. The theme of the night was “Joechella” (a play on the popular music festival Coachella), and the highlight of the party was undoubtedly the performance by rock band Steel Panther—with a cameo by the birthday boy himself.
Manganiello wore a Guns N’ Roses T-shirt and fedora as he rocked out with the iconic group.
Vergara even made sure the cake stayed with the rock ‘n’ roll theme. The huge creation was shaped like Van Halen’s iconic red electric guitar, complete with edgy black and white stripes.
Of course, a birthday party is only as special as the friends who come to celebrate with you. Luckily, Vergara and Manganiello’s inner circle was more than happy to let loose at the wild event. Attendees included Vergara's Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Dennis Rodman—and even Pee-wee Herman (!).
If this is 40, sign us up.