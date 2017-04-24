Sofía Vergara Trying to Ride an Inflatable Pool Bull Will Make You LOL

April 24, 2017
by: Olivia Bahou

Thanks to some gorgeous weather in L.A., Sofía Vergara is getting a head start on her pool float time—which is good, because she could use some practice. The Modern Family star has two floats in her pool, a flamingo and a bull, and she’s not great at getting on either of them.

Vergara shared a video to Instagram on Sunday of herself trying to get atop the “Inflat-A-Bull” float ($109; amazon.com) in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit with sexy cutout sides, and she hilariously comes crashing down into the water. “I’m getting very good at it #Ihaveallsummer,” she joked in the caption.

The actress even shared an “after” shot, where her hair is drenched but she finally got atop the float. “Looks like I did it but I didn’t,” she wrote.

This isn’t her first time battling pool floats this week. On Thursday, she shared a photo collage of herself “gracefully” getting on a flamingo (shop a similar one here) in a summery dress, and while it wasn’t all smooth sailing, she managed to get on board without toppling over into the water.

Luckily she has a few months of summer weather ahead to perfect her skills.

