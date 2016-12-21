Sofía Vergara's Super Hot Son Manolo Makes His Modeling Debut

We knew that Sofía Vergara had a 24-year-old son named Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, but we didn't realize just how smokin' hot he was.

However, the news should come as no surprise considering how gorgeous his actress mom is—and now he's officially a model. The Modern Family star took to Instagram today to share a photo from his debut photo shoot with Paper magazine, which she captioned with a set of clapping hands emojis. The spread was inspired by the films of Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar.

http://bit.ly/2hI420D @papermagazine @manologonzalezvergara 👏👏 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:59am PST

Manolo also 'grammed the same image, which he posted with a lengthy caption: "Thank you to @papermagazine and @jimmymarble for including me in this months Pedro Almodovar spread! And for allowing me to sit next to Stevie DeFelice. I hope she wasn't too traumatized. #PaperMagazine #Outspoken #IShoweredAndEverything #WhomeverBrokeTheMirrorGetsSevenYearsOfBadHair #ThankfulItWasntMe."

VIDEO: Sofía Vergara's Best Red Carpet Moments

The star-in-the-making has also dabbled in acting, and appeared alongside his mother in a Head & Shoulders commercial back in 2014.

RELATED: Sofía Vergara Swoons Over Joe Manganiello in His Dashing Groomsman Getup

We definitely see more modeling in this handsome guy's future.