Sofía Vergara Poses in Her “Sexy Pajamas” from Husband Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara could make a potato sack look sexy, but on Sunday she treated her fans to an extra special photo of her wearing the pajamas that husband Joe Manganiello likes her best in. Spoiler alert: They may not be your idea of “sexy” loungewear.

The hilarious Modern Family star took a selfie in her getup: a Pittsburgh Steelers T-shirt and matching plaid pajama pants. “According to my husband, he got me sexy pajamas,” she wrote, adding both an eye roll emoji and a very literal eye roll in the mirror.

While Vergara couldn’t look less pleased, her hubby was obviously proud that he got her to put on the “sexy” sweats. Manganiello reposted her pic on Instagram, writing “GAME DAY!!!” and adding “#gameface.” That’s certainly a nice way of putting it.

Regardless of what she’s wearing, Vergara always looks gorgeous. Now if only she could convince her man to put on some Magic Mike XXL jammies as payback.