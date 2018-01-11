Sofía Vergara Secretly Films Joe Manganiello, and the Results Are Hilarious

Celebrities, they're just like us!

Sofia Vergara offered fans an unfiltered glimpse of her adorable relationship with husband, Joe Manganiello, on Wednesday, and proved, once again, that no man is safe from a woman with an iPhone.

In a hilarious Instagram video, Vergara can be heard from behind the camera trying convince her handsome hubby to pose for a photo, all while secretly recording him. The banter than ensues is perfection: "You are videoing this, I know you are!" a laughing Manganiello accuses her at the beginning of the clip.

I posted😂 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 10, 2018 at 5:02pm PST

"No I'm not!" the Modern Family actress insists. "Let me take a picture of you!"

"I just posed for you for, like... five minutes!" Manganiello counters.

Vergara then switches tactics, and attempts to bribe him with flattery. "You look sexy, come on," she purrs. Eventually, the Magic Mike star relents and flashes a brief smile for his beautiful wife of two years. "You're not posting this sh*t so it doesn't matter," he reminds her with a laugh.

Oh, but she did..."I posted," Vergara, 45, wrote alongside the video, which she secretly shared with her 13.6 million followers. #Goals.