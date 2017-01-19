When Ariel Winter's Body "Changed Drastically," Sofía Vergara Was There to Help

The cast of Modern Family has been working together for almost a decade and the kids of the Dunphy-Pritchett-Delgado clan have transformed in front of our eyes—Ariel Winter and her TV brother Nolan Gould were just 11 years old when they made their debuts as Alex and Luke Dunphy.

Although nowadays Winter is a face for body positivity and acceptance among young women, path for her to reach that point wasn't an easy one. But as it turns out, she found a helping hand in her Modern Family co-star Sofía Vergara.

"I had a hard time finding confidence within myself. When I started [Modern Family], ... I was stick thin, I had no chest, I had no butt—I had nothing." she tells self.com. "Then automatically, overnight, my body changed drastically. I was a D cup and had a bigger butt, and my waist was expanding. Everything was getting bigger. I automatically got this hate and judgment online."

"I had a great role model in Sofía [Vergara] growing up, with her being a curvy woman that was super proud of who she was and what she looked like," she says.

"She could see that I was struggling a little bit with how to deal with my body, and was always trying to give me advice, like, 'Here are some brands that would look good on our body type,' or 'Wear whatever you want, and feel good about yourself,'" the actress shares.

If there's anyone to take fashion advice from, it's Sofía Vergara and her signature confident, sexy style.

As Winter grew up, she explained that she came to a realization "that as long as I'm positive in my life and as long as I feel good about my decisions and stick to how I feel and the things I want to do, that’s what’s most important. And that's what’s going to get me through in life." Spoken like a truly confident young woman.