Sofía Vergara and Priyanka Chopra Have a Total Girl Crush on Each Other: "We're Having a Moment"

Move over, Selena and Tay—Sofía Vergara and Priyanka Chopra are about to be our new favorite celebrity BFFs. The two sirens teamed up at InStyle's 2017 Golden Globes celebration with Warner Bros., and they couldn't stop gushing over each other.

Vergara told InStyle if she had to pick one celeb to switch gowns with on Sunday evening, she would nap Chopra's Ralph Lauren showstopper—and the feeling was mutual. "She's a sweetie. We're having a moment," the Quantico star told us.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

"Can you imagine? I mean, if I would wear that dress, I would look spectacular! Can you imagine? I would not be in this event. I would be at an event in Vegas," Chopra joked of Vergara's dazzling Zuhair Murad number.

"I will win the wet T-shirt contests," the Modern Family star joked. "Sofía Vergara would win hands down! Oh, my god! Listen, if I was wearing the shortest shorts, I would win! I get the legs," Chopra joked.

Vergara, who told us that hubby Joe Manganiello was in Pittsburgh, turned the Indian-born actress into her date, hamming it up with her on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

The two also shared a moment in the elevator, getting caught red-handed while fixing each other's dresses.

Oh what we'd do to be a part of this newfound celebrity duo.

—with reporting by Brianna King