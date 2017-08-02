Sofía Vergara Poses Totally Nude at 45, Reveals the Key to Aging Gracefully

Sofía Vergara is a total bombshell at 45 years old, but the actress insists the key to aging gracefully is not trying to look younger.

The Modern Family star poses totally nude for the September issue of Women’s Health and says in the cover story that her confidence comes from embracing the changes in her body.

“I’m 45. Even if you want to, at this time in your life, you can’t be perfect,” she says. “It’s not that you hate it, or that you’re upset about it, but it is our reality. We’re changing. I see it happening to me.”

“I want to look my age, but I want to look great. I think if you are obsessed with this ‘I want to look younger thing’ thing, you’re going to go crazy,” she says. “People say, ‘Oh, you look like you’re in your 20s.’ Well, it’s not true. Our skin is different. I had never thought of the word ‘pore,’ and then I’m like, ‘Shit! What do I do with these?’”

So how does Vergara keep her body looking great? She works out with a trainer three or four times a week, but she does not enjoy it. “It’s like torture for me,” she says. “I’m in a bad mood two hours before, I’m in a bad mood while I’m doing it, I’m in a bad mood at the end because I have to schedule the next class.”

“I can barely do a pushup. I wish I could be a little more athletic, but when you’re born with these gigantic boobs … I’ve had them since I was 13, and then they got bigger when I was pregnant and had the baby.”

Still, she puts in her time at the gym, but it’s more about feeling good. “It’s not about having muscle or cut abs,” she says. “I don’t have abs because I’m not ‘I need to be like a fit model with a perfect body.’ That would take too much effort!”

Vergara’s always keeping it real.