Sofía Vergara Shares Mammogram Selfie on Instagram

Just because she's a big star doesn't mean she gets to skip out on mammograms. Sofía Vergara got super real on Instagram, documenting this important annual doctor's visit and encouraging other women to take their health seriously.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and there's no better time to make an appointment for your yearly mammogram. The American Cancer Society recommends that women between 45 and 54 have mammograms once a year to screen for breast cancer, and some women may begin screening as early as 40.

Sofía Vergara, the 45-year-old Modern Family star, is diligent about getting checked for breast cancer, and she's not afraid to share it with her fans. Vergara posted a 'Gram of herself in a robe, posing in front of the mammography machine. It might not be the most enjoyable occasion, but she was in good spirits for the visit, writing, "You have to do it!!!" with several flexing emojis.

You have to do it!!!💪🏽💪🏽 #mammogram 💋#medicalimaging women's imaging. A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Oct 6, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

This actually wasn't the first time Vergara shared a mammogram selfie, either!

Its that time of the year😫🎀 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 17, 2016 at 3:34pm PDT

Many fans appreciated the actress's openness, applauding her for raising awareness about women's health and breast cancer. We're with them—you go, Sofía!