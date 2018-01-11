Sofía Vergara Flaunts Her Incredible Figure in a Leopard-Print Bikini

Sofía Vergara, 45, is living her best life out under the sun, and the Modern Family star's new bikini selfie is your proof. The actress is vacationing with her husband Joe Manganiello along with their friends and family in a vacation home that she’s named “Casa Chipi Chipi.”
Vergara shared a photo to Instagram on Thursday of herself in a bikini, and the actress has never looked better. Wearing a supportive black top and leopard-print bikini bottoms, paired with a light printed cover-up and oversize sunglasses, Vergara looked ready to hit the beach with her hubby. The [sun] is out!!” she captioned the photo. See more celebs in bikinis in our gallery.
Over the last few weeks, the star has shared tons of photos and videos from her tropical getaway, which sadly will come to an end in just a few days. “Enjoying my last days of vacay!!!! #allyoucaneatcarbs #casachipichipi #istartdietmonday,” she joked alongside this photo of her breakfast earlier this week.
Keep scrolling for the celeb’s best photos from her warm-weather vacation, and try not to be too jealous of her incredible tan.
Sofía, maybe next time we can score an invite?