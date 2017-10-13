Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Pack on the PDA on the Red Carpet

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello more, the married couple stepped out looking fantastically cute together.

On Thursday, they headed to NeueHouse in L.A. for good friend Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s party to celebrate the fifth anniversary of his LGBTQ advocacy organization Tie the Knot. There, Manganiello kept it handsome in a black suit and unbuttoned shirt while Vergara looked nothing but fab in black leather pants, a black shirt, and heels.

Guests like Busy Phillips, who was clad in a yellow and navy polka dot Dorothee Schumacher dress and Gucci sneakers, sipped signature Moscow mules and margaritas while Ferguson spoke of his organization.

“When we started this, our main objective was to help support the foundations that were in the trenches fighting for marriage equality,” Ferguson, who was clad in a Brooks Brothers suit and a Tie the Knot bow tie told us. “We always knew that there would be more to do after marriage equality, and there is more to do, especially in this current administration.”

“I think we have to work extra hard to make sure we keep an eye on these rights that we worked so hard to get,” he continued. “There’s something very important about visibility, and public education about marriage equality, and just keeping that conversation going. So we’re using those funds to move forward with that and to continue to support the community that we love so much.”

As for the fête, Ferguson said he and his partner Justin Mikita, “wanted it to be celebratory.” He added, “We wanted it to be LGBT equality, and furthering those rights.”

Jane Lynch and Ferguson's Modern Family son Nolan Gould were among those like-minded people who came out to support the cause, with Lynch telling us, “I’m really thrilled to be wearing a bow tie, and I’m thrilled to be here supporting Jesse and Justin and their organization, and all the awareness and the money that they’ve raised for marriage equality.”

She continued, “They’re just givers, those guys. They’re fashion forward all the time, and I love seeing them at events and hanging out with them.” Ferguson later took to stage to greet his guests, celebrate the fact that the organization has raised over $1 million, and write a check to the Human Rights Organization for $50,000.

Attendees like Lily Rabe (below) and Hamish Linklater mixed and mingled throughout the night, popped into a portrait studio, and sifted through LZZR bow-tie necklaces on hand.

“What a cool night to come out on a Thursday in L.A., hang out on a rooftop, and just celebrate the amazing work that Hollywood is doing to stand up for the LGBT community,” Gould told us.

And it was just that indeed.