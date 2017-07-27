Alert! Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Are Working on a New Movie Together

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's joint on-screen debut is upon us!

Earlier this week, the husband and wife team were reportedly spotted filming for the movie Stano in Queens. According to Deadline, Stano follows Bronx native Bobby Stano (played by Manganiello), "who returns home after serving 17 years in prison for a violent mistake he made as a kid that ultimately robbed him of a professional baseball career and the love of his life."

Details of the film, which is being produced by Manganiello's production company, 3:59, were announced earlier this summer, though Vergara's role in the movie comes as a very pleasant surprise.

We're thrilled to report that the lovebirds appear to be enjoying their new movie venture—at least according to Instagram. Manganiello, 40, and Vergara, 45, haven't been shy about sharing photos from their time in N.Y.C., which so far has included tastes of the local delicacies (ice cream and arroz con pollo) and a trip to an Italian market.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BW8Fwu1AtPh/ Comidita latina en el Bronx!🗽#arrozconpollo🍗 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 24, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BW8G0ZdDDok/ #bronxlife A post shared by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Jul 24, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXB2KCVDrRn/ #STANO Day 2 #bronxlife A post shared by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Jul 26, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

RELATED: Sofía Vergara Throws Epic "Joechella" Party for Joe Manganiello's 40th Birthday

Keep those photos coming, you two!