Sofia Vergara's Nephew Adorably Attempts to Crash Her Date Night with Joe Manganiello

Lara Walsh
Nov 23, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Days after celebrating their second anniversary with a social media love fest, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello had the cutest plus-one attempt to accompany their date night.

A photo posted to the Modern Family beauty’s Instagram shows her and the Magic Mike actor all dolled up for a night on the town. The 45-year-old star wore a curve-clinging LBD, chandelier earrings, and black rhinestone-studded ankle strap heels, while Manganiello was dapper in a tailored suit. Though the couple looked impossibly chic, it was Vergara's little nephew Rafi, who stole the spotlight that evening.

Clad in a navy blue Nirvana T-shirt paired with khaki pants, the youngster looks excited at the prospect of spending an evening with his aunt and uncle, posing in between the happy couple. “Rafi wants to go with us to our date night!!!” Vergara captioned the sweet shot along with several cry-laughing and heart emojis.

Rafi wants to go with us to our date night!!!😂😂😂🌹🌹🌹❤️❤️

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

We don’t blame Rafi for trying—we’d shamelessly third-wheel this gorgeous couple any day of the week!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] I am planning a wedding for this fall also, and what I want everybody, of course, to have a great time. To not to feel like they're have to be very sappy or very moving from place to place. It's gonna be very simple for everybody, and it's gonna be hopefully a lot of good food and good music. The decisions for the wedding are mostly mine, but Joe loves also to be part of everything. He's very romantic, so, he lets me peak, and he lets me choose, but he likes to watch what I'm doing. [MUSIC]

