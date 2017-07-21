Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Had a Rock-and-Roll Date Night

July 21, 2017 @ 10:30 AM

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello know how to do date night right. Between throwing epic parties at their home and attending all-night raves, these two look like quite the fun-loving couple, and their most recent night on the town did not disappoint.

Vergara and Manganiello had a rock-and-roll date night on Thursday in N.Y.C., where they attended a private Guns N’ Roses show at the Apollo Theater. The Modern Family star showed off her freshly cut bangs, keeping her beauty lip simple with a mauve-colored lip. She looked chic in a black ruffled tank and skinny jeans, accessorizing with a chain-strap cross-body bag (shop a similar style here).

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Her husband looked the part in a Guns N’ Roses graphic tee (shop similar here) and gray jeans accessorized with a matching fedora for the private show.

Vergara seemed to be having a blast inside the concert and shared photos and videos of the performance—including one especially sweet 'gram of the couple on the dance floor.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWytlehgbZX/?taken-by=sofiavergara

Ny!!!!💃🏻#gunsandroses🎸🎸#summernights🌙

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWyvwoOgb7Q/?taken-by=sofiavergara

#gunsandroses #summernights🌙 NY!

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWy822AgS2-/?taken-by=sofiavergara

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Looks like another successful date night in the cards. See more of their cutest couple moments in our gallery.

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

