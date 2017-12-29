Sofía Vergara Celebrated Joe Manganiello's Birthday With the Sweetest Snap

Sofía Vergara rang in Joe Manganiello’s 41st birthday with an aww-inducing tribute.

The Modern Family star, who recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary with the hunky thesp, shared a photo of herself and Manganiello on Instagram gazing into each other eyes and smiling. “My bday boy. I luv u soo much,” she wrote alongside it. In the snap, Vergara showed off her toned midsection in a plunging printed crop top and matching skirt, while Manganiello rocked a black button down top and gray pants.

Vergara also gushed over her hubby on Christmas Day, as she reminisced about their holiday engagement. “3 years ago I got all I ever wanted for xmass!!! love u so much!! feliz Navidad to every one!!,” she captioned a shot of herself flashing her massive wedding ring as she palmed the Magic Mike star’s face.

The couple has been celebrating the holidays—and Manganiello’s bday—in an undisclosed tropical location. During their vacay, Vergara has shared a couple of snaps from their travels, including a video of herself riding a three-wheeled bicycle on a sandy street. “Back to Casa ChipiChipi,” she wrote alongside it.

Vergara and Manganiello got engaged on Christmas Day 2014 after dating for six months. They went on to say ‘I do’ in November 2015.