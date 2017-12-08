Sofia Vergara's Headshot from Her Modeling Days Is Proof She's Ageless

In case there was any doubt, we can confirm that Sofia Vergara has always been a stunner.

On Thursday, the 45-year-old Modern Family star treated fans to an old headshot from her modeling days back in her native Colombia. Spoiler: she's gorgeous.

"#tbt Bogota 1992," she captioned the throwback 'gram along with a cry-laughing emoji. The snap shows a fresh-faced, 20-year-old Vergara mugging for the camera in a fabulously retro leotard that's giving us serious Flashdance vibes.

Vergara had her first big break in a Pepsi commercial when she was just 17 years old. She later went on to study dentistry, but dropped out when she was 20, after being discovered by a modeling scout at the beach.

Twenty five years later, Vergara—now Forbes's highest paid TV actress for six years running—looks barely a day over 25. What's her secret to aging gracefully? In a recent cover story for Women's Health, the timeless beauty revealed that it's all about confidence and embracing your age. Oh...and working out, too.

“I’m 45. Even if you want to, at this time in your life, you can’t be perfect,” she said. “It’s not that you hate it, or that you’re upset about it, but it is our reality. We’re changing. I see it happening to me.”

“I want to look my age, but I want to look great. I think if you are obsessed with this ‘I want to look younger thing’ thing, you’re going to go crazy,” she continued. “People say, ‘Oh, you look like you’re in your 20s.’ Well, it’s not true. Our skin is different. I had never thought of the word ‘pore,’ and then I’m like, ‘Shit! What do I do with these?’”

Whatever you're doing, keep it up!