Sofía Vergara Gushes Over Joe Manganiello, Calls Him Her Reward for Doing Something Right

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello are celebrating their second wedding anniversary this week, and clearly they’re still in newlywed bliss. The Modern Family star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday and couldn’t help but gush about her man.

I’m very lucky. I was so lucky. I must have done something really, really right in my life to get that reward,” she told the talk show host. “I’m good, but not a very, very good person. I’m good, but he’s better than me.”

C Flanigan/Getty Images

DeGeneres then proceeded to help Vergara with her two-year wedding anniversary gift, which is traditionally something cotton. “Cotton what? What do I do with the cotton?” Vergara responded, not understanding the sentiment.

DeGeneres explained what she did for her wife, Portia de Rossi, on their second anniversary. “This is how much I love her because I hate cotton balls, but I glued cotton balls and I made the number two on a canvas and framed it and did two out of cotton balls, because it was cotton,” she said.

“It’s like an art and craft? I don’t know what’s more weird, that you made the two or that you hate cotton. Why would anyone hate cotton? What’s wrong with cotton?” Vergara responded, exposing the talk show host’s weird fear of cotton balls.

During the hilarious segment, DeGeneres also tried to get the Colombian actress to say a few tricky English words. First, Ellen presented her with “flabbergasted,” which she nailed in an American accent. But with her next word, she didn’t have such an easy time. DeGeneres asked her to say “discombobulated,” and try as she might, she couldn’t quite get it right.

“It’s because I’m nervous! Hold on,” Vergara said before her umpteenth attempt. “That’s not even a word! You’re just doing it to ruin my reputation.”

Watch the LOL-worthy segment above.