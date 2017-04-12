Sofía Vergara Wants CoverGirl to Turn Her 102-Degree-Fever Flush into Makeup

Seriously, leave it to Sofía Vergara to make a 102-degree fever look good.

The actress apparently fell ill after a rainy photo shoot in Rome, which left her bed-ridden in her hotel in the Italian capital. And as her temperature climbed into the triple digits, the Modern Family star noticed that even illness can be flattering—if you look at it the right way and have flawless bone structure.

"Hm..I just realized that 102 fever gives u the perfect shades of pink," Vergara wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself sick in bed, her flushed cheeks on full display.

Along with writing a few hilarious hashtags (#Imawimp, #thatswhatIgetforshootingintheraininRome, and #iwouldntmakeitpast2daysonNakedandAfraid), Vergara tagged CoverGirl in her caption and wrote, "I need this colors."

We'd be lying if we said we weren't guilty of the sickbed selfie too, except ours just don't usually inspire new shades of blush ...

Lucky for her, someone is taking good care of the 44-year-old bombshell. Not long after she posted her fever selfie, Vergara shared a photo of a delicious-looking bowl of soup. "Sopa de enfermo," she captioned the snap, which means "sick soup" in English.

Get well soon, Sofía!