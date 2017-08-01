Sofía Vergara Launched a Startup That Delivers Underwear to Your Door

The Modern Family star will team up with with Seven Bar Foundation Founder Renata Black to relaunch the brand called EBY.

Sofía Vergara's empire just got even bigger, thanks to a new business venture that will help empower women in a very tangible way.

The Modern Family star has teamed up with nonprofit Seven Bar Foundation to relaunch women's underwear brand EBY (formerly "Empowered by You") as a new subscription service. As for how the two go hand in hand: 10 percent of EBY's sales will go towards the foundation, which provides women with micro-financing to help them expand their businesses.

“I have had the luxury of being able to grow my ideas into successful business ventures over the past 10 years. I want to be able to pass that on to other women in need. I want to be able to provide women with the tools to start their own business as an exit out of poverty," Vergara, who helped design the new underwear collection, says in a statement. "EBY does that with its microfinancing model. There’s nothing sexier than being your own boss."

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

The collection ranges from sizes XS to 4XL and offers six different styles: thong, cheeky, brief, g-string, bikini, and boyshort. Customers will have to buy the underwear via online subscriptions, available for monthly, every other month, or quarterly deliveries. Business Insider reports that each pair will cost around $15.

Courtesy EBY

This is just the latest addition to the business-savvy actress's empire, which includes her own perfume and previous endorsement deals with Pepsi, among other brands.

Head to joineby.com to sign up starting Sept. 25.