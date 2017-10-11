Sofía Vergara Eating Chips in a Wedding Dress Is All of Us

Sofía Vergara unquestionably loves food, and isn’t afraid of showing it on social media. She regularly shares photos and videos of herself enjoying fresh fruit, popcorn, cake, or donuts—often at home, often with husband Joe Manganiello.

Her latest snack of choice? Chips!

The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a super relatable image of herself munching on what appear to be (zoom in closely) Quaker Popped Rice Crisps. Sure, there’s nothing spectacular about a celebrity’s favorite chip, but she just so happens to be doing so in a wedding dress with a veil and a full face of makeup.

Modern Family😍 #gloriapritchet A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

So is this one epic throwback from her 2015 wedding? Not quite.

As her caption indicates, it’s actually from the set of Modern Family. “Modern Family #gloriapritchet,” she wrote, referring to her hilarious on-screen character.

Either way, chips on the big day? We’ll take it.